Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Size 2019, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

The “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

  • Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a part of any drug that produces its effects. Some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple active ingredients to treat different symptoms or act in different ways. They are produced using highly technological industrial processes, both during the R&D and the commercial production phase.

    Market Overview:

  • The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at USD 165.74 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 236.7 billion in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1%. Some of the key factors that are driving the market include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiovascular conditions, and other chronic disorders. Apart from these diseases, genetic disorders are significantly driving the usage of biologicals and biosimilars, globally.
  • Biosimilars, in many instances, serve as low-cost options. They hold the potential to create a more sustainable healthcare system by making room for innovation so that more patients continue to receive the best possible care.
  • The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market has traditionally been dominated by drugs, such as anti-infectives and diabetes, cardiovascular, analgesics, and pain management drugs. However, as per the R&D trends, the demand is shifting toward the development of complex APIs used in novel formulations, targetting niche therapeutic areas.
  • A large number of drugs are in the pipeline to develop treatments for cancer, an autoimmune disorder, and metabolic diseases. Owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, several manufacturers are venturing into the development of highly potent APIs (HPAPI) and specialty APIs, in order to cater to the rising demand for these products.

    Top Key Players of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report Are:

  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • BASF SE
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
  • Lupin Ltd
  • Mylan NV
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

    Key Market Trends:

    Cardiology is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Application Category

    The API market, by application, is dominated by the cardiology segment, due to the vast population using various CVD drugs. This segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.

    Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of cardiac disease, with a death toll of over 370,000 people, annually, in the United States alone. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular disease accounts for 17.3 million deaths per year. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that about 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the United States every year, i.e., one in every four deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

    Cholesterol reducers and blood pressure lowering drugs are the key drug classes under CVS. Cholesterol reducers, especially Statins, are driving the CVS segment, and have emerged as the most important family of drugs among the cholesterol and triglycerides reducers. Healthcare spending for hypertension was USD 23 to 26 billion in 2017, in the developed markets alone. Another USD 14 to 17 billion was spent in 2017 in the pharmerging markets. The high expenditure on the cardiovascular category highlights the rising demand for APIs in the same.

    North America Dominates the Market and is expected to continue its dominance through the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increasing incidences of disease and rising aging population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region. However, the majority of its API requirements are met through imports from the Asian Markets. The trade statistics suggest that nearly 75% to 80% of the APIs imported to the United States are from China and India, as these countries have well-established manufacturing facilities and an abundant talent pool serving the pharmaceutical sector.

    The recent political and trade policies implemented by the US government to increase import duties and taxes are expected to drive operational costs and increase the pricing pressure on the manufacturers. The FDA has also increased the application fees for new drug approvals and has increased the number of periodic inspections conducted on various off-share contract manufacturing facilities to ensure the supply of high-quality products to the US market.

    Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report Answers Following Questions:

    • What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?
    • What are future investment opportunities in the in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Devices landscape analyzing price trends?
    • Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Devices Market till 2024?
    • In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?
    • What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?
    • What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Devices by analyzing trends?

    Detailed TOC of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious, Genetic, Cardiovascular, and Other Chronic Disorders
    4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Biologicals and Biosimilars
    4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Sophistication in Oncology Drug Research
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries
    4.3.2 High Competition Between the API Manufacturers
    4.3.3 Stringent Regulations
    4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Business Mode
    5.1.1 Captive API
    5.1.2 Merchant API
    5.2 By Synthesis Type
    5.2.1 Synthetic
    5.2.2 Biotech
    5.3 By Type
    5.3.1 Generic
    5.3.2 Branded
    5.4 By Application
    5.4.1 Cardiology
    5.4.2 Pulmonology
    5.4.3 Oncology
    5.4.4 Ophthalmology
    5.4.5 Neurology
    5.4.6 Orthopedic
    5.4.7 Other Applications
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 United States
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Aurobindo Pharma
    6.1.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
    6.1.3 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.4 Novartis AG
    6.1.5 BASF SE
    6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
    6.1.7 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
    6.1.8 Lupin Ltd
    6.1.9 Mylan NV
    6.1.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

