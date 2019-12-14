Actuators Market 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Market Size, Share and Demands Research Report 2025

Global “Actuators Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Actuators market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Technological advancements in actuators, increased investments in process automation across end-use verticals, and increase in the number of aircraft deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the actuators market. However, volatility in the oil & gas market is one of the restraints for the actuators market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the linear actuator segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the actuators market in 2018. the growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the significant growth in the automotive industry. Linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications in a wide range of industries where machine components and tools, among others require linear positioning.

The Actuators market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Actuators.

ABB

Cameron

Eaton

Emerson

Festo AG

Flowserve

Honeywell

Moog

Parker Hannifin

Pentair

Rotork

SMC

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense

Marine

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

