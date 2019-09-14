Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

The “Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

The Computerized Tomography (CT) Segment Led the Global Market in 2018

Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyperacute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis devices and is estimated to continue its stronghold of the market, owing to favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and an increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis, owing to the increasing incidences of ischemic stroke cases in the region. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific region, as these regions hold immense potential for market growth.

