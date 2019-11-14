Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Global “Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market:

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Roche

Sanofi

Biogen

Daiichi Sankyo

AIS is a chronic condition characterized by the sudden loss of blood supply to a part of the brain, thus causing subsequent loss of neurological function. AIS is caused by thrombotic or embolic obstruction of the cerebral artery and is more common than hemorrhagic stroke. The global AIS therapeutics market is expected to register a low single digit market growth during the forecast period. The marginal growth rate is attributed to the lack of approved drugs in this area, the presence of alternative therapies, extensive use of generics, and unmet needs for anticoagulant reversal agents.Technavios analysts forecast the global acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2025.The global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.021 between 2019 and 2025.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Centers Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market by Types:

Thrombolytic Therapeutics

Antihypertensive Therapeutics

Antiplatelet Therapeutics