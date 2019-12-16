Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Analysis:

AIS is a chronic condition characterized by the sudden loss of blood supply to a part of the brain, thus causing subsequent loss of neurological function. AIS is caused by thrombotic or embolic obstruction of the cerebral artery and is more common than hemorrhagic stroke. The global AIS therapeutics market is expected to register a low single digit market growth during the forecast period. The marginal growth rate is attributed to the lack of approved drugs in this area, the presence of alternative therapies, extensive use of generics, and unmet needs for anticoagulant reversal agents.

Technavios analysts forecast the global acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2025.

The global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.021 during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Are:

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Roche

Sanofi

Biogen

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Types:

Thrombolytic Therapeutics

Antihypertensive Therapeutics

Antiplatelet Therapeutics

Anticoagulants

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Diagnostic Centers

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

