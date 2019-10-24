Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Market Report: Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Top manufacturers/players: EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems, Arcam AB, ReaLizer, Renishaw, Exone, Wuhan Binhu, Bright Laser Technologies, Huake 3D, Syndaya

Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Market Segment by Type:

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Additive Manufacturing Equipment with Metal Powders Market Segment by Applications:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others