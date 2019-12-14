 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders

GlobalAdditive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders globally.

About Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders:

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Manufactures:

  • EOS GmbH
  • Concept Laser GmbH
  • SLM
  • 3D Systems
  • Arcam AB
  • ReaLizer
  • Renishaw
  • Exone
  • Wuhan Binhu
  • Bright Laser Technologies
  • Huake 3D
  • Syndaya

    Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Types:

  • Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
  • Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
  • Other

    Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Applications:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Aerospace Industry
  • Healthcare & Dental Industry
  • Academic Institutions
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Report:

  • Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is a form of additive manufacturing technology, which is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. As to the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders downstream application, healthcare & dental industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 29.29% of the consumption in 2015. Healthcare & dental industry as one of the most important end-markets for metal based additive manufacturing in general consists of different market segments, which offer opportunities for different metal based additive manufacturing systems and products. Besides, a growing number of leading manufacturers of airframes are using additive materials to produce complex aircraft and spacecraft metal parts. GE Aviation is already the worlds largest user of 3D printing technologies in metals.
  • The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powdersâ²s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.
  • At present, the manufactures of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 80.43% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders increases from 171 Unit in 2011 to 1135 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 39.34% in 2015.
  • Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we donât expect to see this growth create market pressure for consumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.
  • The worldwide market for Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.8% over the next five years, will reach 3470 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 115

    1 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

