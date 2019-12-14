Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

About Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders:

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Manufactures:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Applications:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is a form of additive manufacturing technology, which is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. As to the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders downstream application, healthcare & dental industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 29.29% of the consumption in 2015. Healthcare & dental industry as one of the most important end-markets for metal based additive manufacturing in general consists of different market segments, which offer opportunities for different metal based additive manufacturing systems and products. Besides, a growing number of leading manufacturers of airframes are using additive materials to produce complex aircraft and spacecraft metal parts. GE Aviation is already the worlds largest user of 3D printing technologies in metals.

The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powdersâ²s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.

At present, the manufactures of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 80.43% in 2015. The follow area is USA. The global production of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders increases from 171 Unit in 2011 to 1135 Unit in 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders are EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM, 3D Systems and Arcam AB. And the production of EOS GmbH occupied about 39.34% in 2015.

Despite the growth of 3D of metals, we donât expect to see this growth create market pressure for consumer 3D metal printers. At least, it is not in the short term.

The worldwide market for Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.8% over the next five years, will reach 3470 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.