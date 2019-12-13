Additive Masterbatch Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Masterbatch can prevent degradation due to heat and shear during processing as well as UV light and oxidation in the end-use environment. They can limit flammability to comply with key regulations and they can reduce product weight and resin consumption, prevent the build-up of static electricity, or make plastic surfaces easier to print or laser etch.

White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Color Masterbatch

Plastic Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Masterbatch is manufactured using carbon black, carrier resin and dispersant as the raw materials. There are five types of products in this report. (White Masterbatch, Black Masterbatch, Color Masterbatch, Additive Masterbatch,Plastic Filler Masterbatch)

South East Asia consumption of masterbatch increased to 314.26 K MT in 2015 from 240.1 K MT in 2011. It is estimated that weak demand of the downstream industries, South East Asia production of masterbatch will keep increasing slowly at a growth rate of 10% in the coming five years.

The worldwide market for Additive Masterbatch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Additive Masterbatch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.