Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a psychiatric disorder with an estimated global prevalence of 5.3% in children and adolescents. Diagnosis most commonly occurs in children, but the importance of identifying ADHD in the adult population has risen in the past decade. However, diagnosis remains difficult due to unknown genetic causes and a lack of accurate biomarkers..

ADHD Therapeutics Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Eli Lilly

Novartis

Shire

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Impax Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

UCB S.A.

Purdue Parma and many more. ADHD Therapeutics Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the ADHD Therapeutics Market can be Split into:

Stimulants

Non-stimulants. By Applications, the ADHD Therapeutics Market can be Split into:

Specialty Clinics

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies