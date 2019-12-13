Adhesion Barrier Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Sales Forecast and Supply Demand to 2024

An adhesion barrier is a medical implant that can be used to reduce abnormal internal scarring (adhesions) following surgery by separating the internal tissues and organs while they heal.The obstacle prevention the organ from coming into contact with other organs or the interior of the cavity and forming scar Tissue, called adhesions. Abnormal scar tissue can pull on the internal organs causing chronic pain, bowel obstructions, and infertility.

axter

J&J

Integra Lifesciences

Sanofi Group

Medtronic

Getinge

C. R. Bard

Haohai Biological

Yishengtang

Singclean

FzioMed

MAST Biosurgery

Anika Therapeutics

Film Formulation

Gel Formulation

Abdominal Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

The classification of Adhesion Barrier includes Film Formulation, Gel Formulation and Liquid Formulation. The proportion of Film Formulation in 2017 is about 71.93%.

Adhesion Barrier is widely used in abdominal surgery and gynecological surgery and other field. The proportion of Adhesion Barrier used in abdominal surgery and gynecological surgery respectively is 12.72% and 22.49%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.50% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.99%.

Market competition is intense. Baxter, J&J, Integra Lifesciences, Sanofi Group, Medtronic, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Adhesion Barrier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.