Adhesion Promoters Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Adhesion Promoters market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Adhesion Promoters market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Adhesion Promoters basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Adhesion promoters (AP) are bi-functional materials that increase adhesive strength between the coating and the substrate and sometimes are referred to as coupling agents. Unlike priming systems, adhesion promoters are generally applied at thinner film thicknesses. An adhesion promoterâs effectiveness depends on both the substrate and the adhesive being used. Surface pretreatments, such as solvent cleaning or mechanical etching and corona treatment, can be used with adhesion promoters as part of a pretreatment method. Within a class of materials, the functionality on the backbone of the molecule will vary based on the resin system employed as well as the substrate to which it is attached..

Adhesion Promoters Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Momentive Performance Materials

Eastman Chemical Company

DOW Corning

Altana

Air Products and Chemicals

Du Pont

Akzonobel and many more. Adhesion Promoters Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Adhesion Promoters Market can be Split into:

Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Titanate & Zirconate

Others. By Applications, the Adhesion Promoters Market can be Split into:

Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Adhesives

Metals