Adhesive and Sealant Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Adhesive & Sealant Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Adhesive & Sealant industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Adhesive & Sealant market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Adhesive & Sealant by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Adhesive & Sealant Market Analysis:

Adhesive is a substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. Adhesives and sealants are often considered together because they both adhere and seal; both must be resistant to their operating environments; and their properties are highly dependent on how they are applied and processed.

Based on application, the adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather & footwear, assembly, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for lightweight, efficient, and eco-friendly cars.

The adhesives & sealants market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for adhesives & sealants from building & construction, automotive & transportation, and leather & footwear applications from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is projected to drive the growth of the adhesives & sealants market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for adhesives and sealants in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2019, the market size of Adhesive & Sealant is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adhesive & Sealant.

Some Major Players of Adhesive & Sealant Market Are:

Henkel

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

3M

Hexion

DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Adhesive & Sealant Market Segmentation by Types:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Others

Adhesive & Sealant Market Segmentation by Applications:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Purchase This Report (Price 3280 USD for A Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14587168

