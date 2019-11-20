Adhesive Bandages Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Adhesive Bandages Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Adhesive Bandages in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Adhesive Bandages Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

ohnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

3M

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Yunnan Baiyao

Medtronic

ConvaTec

Lohmann & Rauscher

Acelity

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HaiNuo

The report provides a basic overview of the Adhesive Bandages industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Adhesive Bandages Market Types:

Flexible Fabric Bandage

Cohesive Fixation Bandage Adhesive Bandages Market Applications:

Aged 0-18 Years

Aged 18-40 Years

Aged 40-60 Years

Over Aged 60 years

Adhesive bandages are applied on the patients who have not undergone serious accident but have minor abrasion (scratches) and cut on their body. The downstream users are normally different ages of people.

The production of adhesive bandages distributed evenly in North America, Europe, China, Asia (Excluding China). China is the largest production region of adhesive bandages in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 29.57% the global market in 2015, followed by North America with the share of 25.51%, Europe is closely followed with the share about 23.22%.

The worldwide market for Adhesive Bandages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 2730 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.