Adiponitrile Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Market Size, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

By Joann Wilson on October 11, 2019

This “Adiponitrile Market” report provides in-depth insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. Additionally, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of Adiponitrile market. Furthermore, the study highlights and predicts the current market trends. We have also highlighted the future trends in the Adiponitrile market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, competitive analysis of Adiponitrile market brings insights about the product profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the features and prices, informative reviews of the key products in the market.

About Adiponitrile Market Report: Adiponitrile is the organic compound with the formula (CH2)4(CN)2. This dinitrile, a viscous, colorless liquid, is an important precursor to the polymer nylon-6,6. In 2005, about one billion kilograms were produced.

Top manufacturers/players: Dupont, Solvay, Rhodia Group, Invista, BASF, Lyondellbasell Industries, LG Chem, Ineos, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Braskem, Evonik Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, JSR Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Adiponitrile Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

The Adiponitrile Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Adiponitrile Industry report explores the international and Chinese Major Market players in detail.

Adiponitrile Market Segment by Type:

  • 0.99
  • Others

    Adiponitrile Market Segment by Applications:

  • Carpet Fibers
  • Conveyor Belts
  • Electro-Insulating Elements

    Through the statistical analysis, the Adiponitrile Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Adiponitrile Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Adiponitrile Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    4 Global Adiponitrile Market Analysis by Regions

    5 North America Adiponitrile by Country

    6 Europe Adiponitrile by Country

    7 Asia-Pacific Adiponitrile by Country

    8 South America Adiponitrile by Country

    9 Middle East and Africa Adiponitrile by Countries

    10 Global Adiponitrile Market Segment by Type

    11 Global Adiponitrile Market Segment by Application

    12 Adiponitrile Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    Continued…

    In the end, the Adiponitrile Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Adiponitrile Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2023 Global and Chinese Adiponitrile Market covering all important parameters.

