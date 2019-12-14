Adult Milk Powder Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

About Adult Milk Powder:

Adult milk powder is mainly marketed for providing nutrition, such as necessary vitamins and minerals, for the adult group.

Adult Milk Powder Market Manufactures:

Abbott

Nestle

Anlene

Murray Goulburn

RÃ©gilait

Yili

Fasska

Yashily

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Anchor

GMP

Feihe

Tatura

Ausino Products

Wondersun

Able Food Sdn Bhd

Mengniu

Adult Milk Powder Market Types:

Whole Milk Powder

Skim Milk Powder Adult Milk Powder Market Applications:

Whole Milk Powder

Skim Milk Powder Adult Milk Powder Market Applications:

Age 18-35

Age 35-55

Age >55

The Report provides in depth research of the Adult Milk Powder Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Adult Milk Powder Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Adult Milk Powder Market Report:

Adult milk powder, targeted at the adult, provides the nutrition supplement for the group. Global leading milk powder manufacturers are actively expanding their adult milk powder business. Some leaders, like Abbott, Nestle, commonly launch specific brand for specific region.

Consumption of adult milk powder mainly concentrates in Europe. In 2016, the consumption volume of adult milk powder in the region reached 104385 MT, holding 28.53% market share globally. The second consumer is USA, with 18.42% share. Global consumption of Adult milk powder increased from 306127 MT in 2012 to 365880 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 4.56%.

As for adult milk powder suppliers, each supplier owns their key sales regions. Abbott places USA as their first sales place, while many suppliers from Australia and New Zealand take China as their key market. Adult milk powder suppliers should play attention on the local region consumption characteristic and provides appropriate products to consumers.

Adult milk powders offer people in various life stages with different nutritional requirements. With the improvement of life quality, more and more people lay emphasis on their health and nutrition, stimulating the demand of dairy products.

The worldwide market for Adult Milk Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 4740 million US$ in 2024, from 3890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.