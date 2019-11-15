 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market” by analysing various key segments of this Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market competitors.

Regions covered in the Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market: 

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operationThe global Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market was 600 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market:

  • Siasun
  • Dematic
  • Daifuku
  • CSG
  • JBT
  • DS Automotion
  • Meidensha
  • Seegrid
  • Aichikikai
  • Yonegy
  • Toyota
  • Ek Automation
  • AGVE Group
  • Atab
  • KSEC

    Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Applications:

  • Warehouse
  • Production Line

    Advanced Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Types:

  • Unit Load Type
  • Automated Forklift Type
  • Tugger Type
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

