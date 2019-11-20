Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Modern Global Trends, Market Challenges, Key Players Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

High-strength low-alloy steelÂ (HSLA) is a type ofÂ alloy steelÂ that provides better mechanical properties or greater resistance to corrosion thanÂ carbon steel. HSLA steels vary from other steels in that they are not made to meet a specific chemical composition but rather to specific mechanical properties. They have a carbon content between 0.05â0.25% to retainÂ formabilityÂ andÂ weldability. Other alloying elements include up to 2.0% manganese and small quantities ofÂ copper,Â nickel,Â niobium,Â nitrogen,Â vanadium,Â chromium,Â molybdenum,Â titanium,Â calcium,Â rare earth elements, orÂ zirconium.Â Copper, titanium, vanadium, and niobium are added for strengthening purposes..

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Baoshan Iron & Steel

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Kobe Steel

POSCO

SSAB

ThyssenKrupp

United Steel

AK Steel and many more. Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market can be Split into:

Dual Phase Steel

Martensitic Steel

Boron Steel

TRIP Steel

Others. By Applications, the Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market can be Split into:

Passenger Cars