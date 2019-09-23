Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Potential Growth, Share, Market Size, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

High-strength low-alloy steel (HSLA) is a type of alloy steel that provides better mechanical properties or greater resistance to corrosion than carbon steel. HSLA steels vary from other steels in that they are not made to meet a specific chemical composition but rather to specific mechanical properties. They have a carbon content between 0.05–0.25% to retain formability and weldability. Other alloying elements include up to 2.0% manganese and small quantities of copper, nickel, niobium, nitrogen, vanadium, chromium, molybdenum, titanium, calcium, rare earth elements, or zirconium. Copper, titanium, vanadium, and niobium are added for strengthening purposes.

About Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Report: High-strength low-alloy steel (HSLA) is a type of alloy steel that provides better mechanical properties or greater resistance to corrosion than carbon steel. HSLA steels vary from other steels in that they are not made to meet a specific chemical composition but rather to specific mechanical properties. They have a carbon content between 0.05–0.25% to retain formability and weldability. Other alloying elements include up to 2.0% manganese and small quantities of copper, nickel, niobium, nitrogen, vanadium, chromium, molybdenum, titanium, calcium, rare earth elements, or zirconium. Copper, titanium, vanadium, and niobium are added for strengthening purposes.

Top manufacturers/players: Baoshan Iron & Steel, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Kobe Steel, POSCO, SSAB, ThyssenKrupp, United Steel, AK Steel

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market explores the international and Chinese Major Market players.

Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Segment by Type:

Dual Phase Steel

Martensitic Steel

Boron Steel

TRIP Steel

Others Advanced High-Strength Steel in Automotive Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Cars