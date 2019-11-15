Advanced HVAC Control Market Capacity Production Revenue Price and Gross Margin by 2024 Worldwide

Short Details of Advanced HVAC Control Market Report – In this report, we mainly focus on the programmable HVAC control and the smart HVAC control.The programmable HVAC controls are devices which are programmable, thatâs meaning the direct digital control program code may be customized for the intended use. The program features include time schedules, setpoints, controllers, logic, timers, trend logs, and alarms. Customers can change the options depend on their needs.The smart HVAC controls are intelligent devices, which are considered the decision makers of the HVAC system. These devices give command to the heat pump for temperature control and control the flow of air. It also defines the temperature to be set according to the weather condition outside the building environment and communicate with the user accordingly the cost effectiveness of the system in terms of energy usage.

Nest

Schneider

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Trane

Siemens

Salus

Emerson

Ecobee

Ojelectronics

Regin

Lennox

KMC Controls

Sauter

Delta Controls

Distech Controls



The Scope of the Report:

First, as for the global advanced HVAC control industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The half market share in revenue is grasped by the top four manufacturers, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Nest and Schneider, which closes to 54.91 per cent totally. The United States giant Honeywell, which has21.25% market share in 2015, is the leader in the advanced HVAC control industry. The manufacturers following Honeywell are Nest and Johnson Controls, which respectively has 11.97% and 11.23% market share globally.

Second, the global consumption of advanced HVAC control products rises up from 9925 k units in 2011 to 11961 k units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 4.79%. At the same time, the revenue of world advanced HVAC control sales market has a leap from 715 million dollar in 2012 to 1340 million dollar in 2017. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the advanced HVAC control products, which is the outcome of the downstream industries are in a good situation.

Third, the downstream industries of advanced HVAC control products are commercial and residential. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the raising awareness of energy saving, the consumption increase of advanced HVAC control will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the advanced HVAC control products will show a very optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Advanced HVAC Control is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.5% over the next five years, will reach 3180 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Advanced HVAC Control in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Programmable HVAC Control

Smart HVAC Control

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial

Residential