Advertising Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

Advertising is the process of making product and service known to the marketplace. Advertisements are messages paid for by those who send them and are intended to inform or influence people who receive them. Advertising is communicated through various mass media, including old media such as newspapers, magazines, Television, Radio, outdoor advertising or direct mail; or new media such as search results, blogs, websites or text messages.

WPP

Omnicom Group

DentsuÂ Inc.

PublicisGroupe

IPG

HavasÂ SA

Focus Media Group

AVIC Culture Co.

Ltd.

Guangdong Advertising Co.

Ltd.

Bluefocus Communication Group Co.

Ltd.

SiMei Media

Yinlimedia

Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co.

Ltd.

Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co.

Ltd.

Beijing Bashi Media Co.

Ltd.

Dahe Group

China Television Media

Spearhead Integrated Marketing

Communication Group

Shanghai Xinhua Media Co.

Ltd.

Chengdu B-ray Media Co.

Ltd.

TV Advertising

Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

Outdoors Advertising

Radio Advertising

Internet Advertising

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Ot

There are many major kinds of Advertising including TV Advertising, Newspaper & Magazine Advertising, Outdoors Advertising, Radio Advertising, Internet Advertising and Others. TV Advertising is mostly popular, with a market share nearly 46.72% in 2015.

The Advertising in China is mainly put on the industries, including Food & Beverage Industry, Vehicles Industry, Health and Medical Industry, Commercial and Personal Services, Consumer Goods and Others. The Food & Beverage Industry is the most served, with a market share nearly 25.68% in 2015.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Advertising.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.