Aesthetic Devices Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

Regions covered in the Aesthetic Devices Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Aesthetic Device is a machine used for aesthetic purposes, including shaping, whitening, removing beverage and other non-surgical operation. It can be mainly divided into medical aesthetic devices and home aesthetic devices. In recent years, with the rise of the worlds per capita spending level and the proportion of people taking on medical treatment and aesthetic treatment keep growing, aesthetic devices become more and more popular.The United States is the largest market of Aesthetic Devices, which occupies average 36.12 percent of global Aesthetic Devices procedures per year. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively have around 35 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Middle East and South America.According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of Aesthetic Devices industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of number of procedures. Besides, Southeast Asia, Middle East and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of Aesthetic Devices. India is also a rapidly developing economy.The market of the Aesthetic Devices is growing fast due to peopleâs more concentration on their body beauty. Although the market scale is still limited at present, but the potential is considerable.The Aesthetic Devices market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe.The global Aesthetic Devices market was 4870 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 7360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Aesthetic Devices Market:

Cynosure

Lumenis

Syneron & Candela

Solta

Photomedex

Alma

Cutera

Fotona

LPG

Aerolase

Chromognex

Honkon

GSD

Miracle Laser

Sincoheren

Wuhan Yage

Toplaser

Beauty Salon

Hospitals

Household Aesthetic Devices Market by Types:

Laser Hair Removal Device

RF Device

Body Contouring Device

Face Care Device