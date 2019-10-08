Aesthetics Market Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Size, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Aesthetic medicine is an inclusive term for specialties that focus on improving cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions including scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins..

Allergan

Cynosure

Lumenis

Mentor Worldwide

Solta Medical

Syneron Medical

Galderma

ZELTIQ Aesthetics and many more. Aesthetics Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa.

By Types, the Aesthetics Market can be Split into:

Liposuction

Cellulite & Fat Reduction

Skin Tightening

Breast Implants

Botox

Dermal Fillers

Tattoo Removal

Thread Lift

Clinics & Medical Spas