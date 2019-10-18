Agave Syrup Market Share | Emerging Trends, Scope, Revenue Status, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2019-2025

Agave is an organic sweetener which is being used for several years as a sugar substitute. 100 grams of agave can produce 20 times more sweetness when compared to sugar and honey. Agave syrup consists of two sources of vitamins, such as vitamin C and vitamin B, which lacks sugar content. Due to the sweetening and flavoring properties of agave syrup, it is being widely used in the production of tequila.Increasing health problems are linked to poor dietary choices. Rising health problems among children and adults have shifted the preference of consumers to pay more attention towards food products/issues such as sugar and calories. Owing to the change in consumer preference seeking healthier and natural products, the demand for products such as organic or natural, and clean label products is increasing at a rapid pace in markets in the U.S. and Western Europe, which can be a key factor driving the usage of agave syrup.The demand for clean label food has been witnessing substantial growth, globally, in the past few years. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of products containing natural ingredients and strong support from multinational ingredient manufacturing companies for the development of such products, especially those incorporating natural sweeteners such as agave syrup are key factors driving the demand for clean label ingredients, such as those produced without any use of additives, chemicals, and artificial ingredients, and minimally processed.The global Agave Syrup market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Agave Syrup volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agave Syrup market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agave Syrup in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agave Syrup manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

