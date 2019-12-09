Age-related macular degeneration Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Age-related macular degeneration Market 2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Global Age-related macular degeneration Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Age-related macular degeneration market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the back of the eye called the macula. AMD is described as either dry or wet AMD.

Age-related macular degeneration causes progressive damage to the macula, resulting in gradual loss of central vision. There are two types of AMD, namely, dry (nonexudative or atrophic), and wet (neovascular or exudative). About 80 to 90% of the people with AMD have only the dry type. The market growth is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of AMD in the geriatric population and off-patent of blockbuster drugs.

Age-related macular degeneration is an ocular disease that involves the posterior aspect of the retina called the macula. The wet form of AMD is less frequent but is responsible for 90% of the acute blindness due to AMD.

As per the study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology in 2017, the global prevalence of AMD was nearly 8.7%, with the prevalence of early AMD and late AMD being 8.0% and 0.4%, respectively. A marked increase in the prevalence of AMD was found to be higher in patients over 60 years of age. According to the study published in the Clinical Interventions in the Aging Journal in 2017, AMD is a major cause of central visual loss which affects nearly 10% of the people older than 65 years and more than 25% of people older than 75 years. It is also reported that in the US approximately 2 million individuals have advanced AMD and more than 8 million individuals have an intermediate form of the disease. The number is expected to rise by 50% by 2020.

On the other hand, certain factors restraining the growth of the market include the high cost associated with AMD. The current mainstay of treatment for AMD is anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor agents (anti-VEGF) with demonstrated efficacy in improving visual acuity. There are various anti-VEGF drugs available to treat AMD, but three are most commonly used for the condition. Two of these, namely, Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Eylea (aflibercept) are specifically designed and are FDA-approved for the treatment of AMD. The third drug, Avastin (bevacizumab) was originally developed to treat cancer but is commonly used off-label in patients with AMD.

The average cost of AMD treatment with Lucentis is approximately USD 2000, and with Eylea, it is around USD 1800. However, an average AMD treatment cost with Avastin is USD 50. Although Avastin carries a similarly high price tag, as Lucentis and Eylea, when used for colon cancer, in case of eye treatment, it is less expensive because only 1/40th of the drug is being used for each dose.

The global market for age-related macular degeneration is estimated to reach USD 11,186.8 million by 2023, from USD 7,128.4 million in 2017. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80%, during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of type, the market for age-related macular degeneration is segmented into dry age-related macular degeneration and wet age-related macular degeneration. By type, the market for wet age-related macular degeneration accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

On the basis of stages, the market for age-related macular degeneration is segmented into early age-related macular degeneration, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and late age-related macular degeneration. By stages, the market for intermediate age-related macular degeneration accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

The global age-related macular degeneration market, by age group, is segmented into above 40 years, above 60 years, and above 75 years. By age, the market for above 75 years accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

The global age-related macular degeneration, by diagnosis and treatment type, is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The treatment segment holds the largest market share in the global age-related macular degeneration market, by diagnosis and treatment.

On the basis of route of administration, the global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into intravenous, intravitreal, and others. The intravitreal segment dominates the global age-related macular degeneration market.

The global age-related macular degeneration market, on the basis of end-user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, academic research institutes, and others. Hospitals and clinics hold the largest market share in the global age-related macular degeneration market.

Key Players

The key players for the age-related macular degeneration market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Santen Pharmaceuticals co, and others.

Study Objectives

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global age-related macular degeneration market

Target Audience

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries

Potential Investors

Medical Research Institutes

Key Executive (CEO and COO) and Strategy Growth Manager

Research Companies

Key Findings

The major market players in the global age-related macular degeneration market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Santen Pharmaceuticals co, and others

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG accounted for more than 13.2% share of the global age-related macular degeneration market

Based on type, the wet age-related macular degeneration segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 4,423.5 million in 2017

Based on stages, the intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) segment commanded the largest market share in 2017 and was valued at USD 3,224.6 million in 2017

On the basis of region, the American region is projected to be the fastest growing region, at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period

Regional Analysis

Americas

North America

oUS

oCanada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oItaly

oUK

oSpain

oRest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oAustralia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12097882#TOC

