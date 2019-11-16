 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD)_tagg

Global "Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market" report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

Top Key Manufacturers in Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market:

  • Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH
  • GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)
  • LCI Corporation (Nederman Group)
  • VTA
  • Pfaudler
  • 3V Tech
  • Sulzer
  • Technoforce
  • Hitachi
  • Artisan Industries
  • Vobis
  • LLC
  • Chem Process Systems
  • Wuxi Lima Chemical Machinery
  • Wuxi Haiyuan Biochemical Equipment
  • WuXi HeXiang Biochemistry Equipment

    Know About Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market: 

    An Agitated Thin Film Evaporator (ATFE) also known as Thin Film Evaporator (TFE) or Wiped Film Evaporator (WFE) are used to produce free flowing powder from slurry/solution type feed and widely implement in pharmaceutical, chemical & food industries. These are used in situations where the solutions cannot be handled by conventional dryers/evaporators. It is a jacketed shell precision machined from inside and a rotor having blades that maintain a close clearance from the shell.The global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market by Applications:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Chemical Industry
  • Food and Beverages
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Textile Industry
  • Others

    Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market by Types:

  • Vertical Agitated Thin Film Dryers
  • Horizontal Agitated Thin Film Dryers

    Regions covered in the Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Product
    6.3 North America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Product
    7.3 Europe Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

