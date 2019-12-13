 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Agricultural Pheromones Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

December 13, 2019

Agricultural Pheromones

Global “Agricultural Pheromones Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Agricultural Pheromones industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Agricultural Pheromones market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Agricultural Pheromones by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Agricultural Pheromones Market Analysis:

  • A pheromone is a secreted or excreted chemical factor that triggers a social response in members of the same species. Pheromones are chemicals capable of acting like hormones outside the body of the secreting individual, to impact the behavior of the receiving individuals
  • Increasing adoption of integrated pest management practices for sustainable agriculture, less toxicity to both the environment and human health is expected to further push the demand for agricultural pheromones across the globe. Furthermore, High demand for quality produce, reduction of agricultural production costs and high profitability cultivation is expected to propel the demand for agricultural pheromones.
  • In 2019, the market size of Agricultural Pheromones is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Pheromones. This report studies the global market size of Agricultural Pheromones, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Agricultural Pheromones production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Some Major Players of Agricultural Pheromones Market Are:

  • ISAGRO
  • Biobest
  • Suterra
  • Russell IPM
  • ISCA Technologies
  • Bedoukian Research
  • Troy Biosciences
  • Laboratorios Agrochem
  • Pacific Biocontrol
  • Exosect
  • Pherobank

    Agricultural Pheromones Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Sex Pheromones
  • Aggregation Pheromones

    Agricultural Pheromones Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Field Crops
  • Fruit & Nuts
  • Vegetable Crops

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Agricultural Pheromones create from those of established entities?

    Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market in Market Study:

    • Key Consulting Companies & Advisors 
    • Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises 
    • Venture capitalists 
    • Value-Added Resellers (VARs) 
    • Third-party knowledge providers 
    • Investment bankers 
    • Investors

    Agricultural Pheromones Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Agricultural Pheromones Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

    Chapter 2: Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

    Chapter 3: Agricultural Pheromones Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    Chapter 4: Agricultural Pheromones Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

    Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

    Chapter 6: Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

    Chapter 7: Agricultural Pheromones Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

    Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

    Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

     

