Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market 2019: Analysis and Development Forecast by Applications, Types, Size and Competitors to 2024

Global "Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market" 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Agricultural fumigants play a significant role in agriculture, turf grass and nursery which makes soil fumigation a beneficialprocess for farmers as well as food consumers. Fumigation is a pest control technique in which the land is filled with gaseous fumigants to free the land from disinfectants. Soil fumigants are implemented before crop plantation to eradicate the pests present in the soil.Soil fumigants fights againstsoil-borne pests, including nematodes, fungi, bacteria, weeds, and insects. Particularly used for potato, tomato,carrot,and strawberry, and among various other fruits and vegetables. When applied to the soil, it instantly gets converted into gas and forms a protection layer around the root;this in turn protects the crop from harmful pathogens present in the soil..

Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market can be Split into:

1

3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

By Applications, the Agricultural (Soil) Fumigant Market can be Split into:

Soil Consumption