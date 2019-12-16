 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Agriculture Robots and Drones Market 2019 Research Report by Market Size, Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific) to 2025

December 16, 2019

Agriculture Robots & Drones

Global “Agriculture Robots & Drones Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Agriculture Robots & Drones Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Agriculture Robots & Drones Industry.

Agriculture Robots & Drones Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Agriculture Robots & Drones industry.

Know About Agriculture Robots & Drones Market: 

Agriculture robots &drones are the advanced machinery used in the farming so as to improve the efficiency of the work. During last few years, there is a significant increase in the use of the advanced technological equipment in commercial use for organic farming. They are used in crop rows to identify the weeds and remove the unwanted plants and insects. Next generation robotic implements are in the initial stage of commercial deployment. Advancement in robotics and development in the drone systems has led to the introduction of the advanced agricultural robots which will minimize the labor cost. It is expected that in near future this technology will completely transform the agricultural sector.
The Agriculture Robots & Drones market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robots & Drones.

Top Key Manufacturers in Agriculture Robots & Drones Market:

  • 3D Robotics
  • AeroVironment
  • Case IH
  • Concern Tractor Plants
  • Deere & Company
  • Delair Tech
  • DeLaval
  • DJI
  • Draganflyer
  • Festo
  • Harvest Automation
  • Iseki & Co.
  • Ltd
  • KC Drone
  • Kinov
  • Lely
  • Mahindra Group
  • Microdrones
  • Parrot
  • PrecisionHawk
  • SICK
  • SwarmFarm Robotics
  • Syngenta
  • Xaircraft

    Regions Covered in the Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Dairy Farms
  • Organic Farming
  • Fresh Fruit Harvesting
  • Crop Protection
  • Seeding
  • Nurseries
  • Data Mapping
  • Other

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Multi-Rotor
  • Fixed-Wings

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Agriculture Robots & Drones Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Agriculture Robots & Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Agriculture Robots & Drones Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture Robots & Drones Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Product
    4.3 Agriculture Robots & Drones Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Agriculture Robots & Drones by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Agriculture Robots & Drones by Product
    6.3 North America Agriculture Robots & Drones by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones by Product
    7.3 Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Agriculture Robots & Drones by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Agriculture Robots & Drones by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Agriculture Robots & Drones by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Agriculture Robots & Drones Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Agriculture Robots & Drones Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Agriculture Robots & Drones Forecast
    12.5 Europe Agriculture Robots & Drones Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Agriculture Robots & Drones Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Agriculture Robots & Drones Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Agriculture Robots & Drones Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Agriculture Robots & Drones Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

