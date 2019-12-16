Agriculture Robots and Drones Market 2019 Research Report by Market Size, Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific) to 2025

Agriculture robots &drones are the advanced machinery used in the farming so as to improve the efficiency of the work. During last few years, there is a significant increase in the use of the advanced technological equipment in commercial use for organic farming. They are used in crop rows to identify the weeds and remove the unwanted plants and insects. Next generation robotic implements are in the initial stage of commercial deployment. Advancement in robotics and development in the drone systems has led to the introduction of the advanced agricultural robots which will minimize the labor cost. It is expected that in near future this technology will completely transform the agricultural sector.

The Agriculture Robots & Drones market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robots & Drones.

Dairy Farms

Organic Farming

Fresh Fruit Harvesting

Crop Protection

Seeding

Nurseries

Data Mapping

Multi-Rotor