Agrigenomics Market 2019 | Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2024

Short Details of Agrigenomics Market Report – Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Eurofins

Zoetis

LGC Limited

BGI

Neogen Corporation

Pacific Biosciences

CEN4GEN Institute

NuGEN Technologies

Edico Genome

UD-GenoMed Limited

SciGenom

Agrigenomics is widely used in Crops and Livestock. The most proportion of Agrigenomics is used in Crops, and the proportion is about 75.6% in 2016.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies are the leaders of the industry, with 33% market share in 2016, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures’ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

The worldwide market for Agrigenomics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 5460 million US$ in 2024, from 3740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Agrigenomics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Illumina HiSeq

Sanger Sequencer

PacBio Sequencer

SOLiD Sequencer

Crops

Crops