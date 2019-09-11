Agrigenomics Market 2019 | Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2024

This report studies the “Agrigenomics Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Agrigenomics market by product type and applications/end sectors.
Short Details of Agrigenomics Market Report – Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.
Global Agrigenomics market competition by top manufacturers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Illumina
- Agilent Technologies
- Eurofins
- Zoetis
- LGC Limited
- BGI
- Neogen Corporation
- Pacific Biosciences
- CEN4GEN Institute
- NuGEN Technologies
- Edico Genome
- UD-GenoMed Limited
- SciGenom
Agrigenomics is widely used in Crops and Livestock. The most proportion of Agrigenomics is used in Crops, and the proportion is about 75.6% in 2016.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies are the leaders of the industry, with 33% market share in 2016, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures’ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.
The worldwide market for Agrigenomics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 5460 million US$ in 2024, from 3740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Agrigenomics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Agrigenomics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Illumina HiSeq
1.2.2 Sanger Sequencer
1.2.3 PacBio Sequencer
1.2.4 SOLiD Sequencer
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Crops
1.3.2 Livestock
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Illumina
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Illumina Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Agilent Technologies
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Agilent Technologies Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Eurofins
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Eurofins Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Zoetis
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Zoetis Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 LGC Limited
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 LGC Limited Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 BGI
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 BGI Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Neogen Corporation
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Neogen Corporation Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Pacific Biosciences
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Pacific Biosciences Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 CEN4GEN Institute
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 CEN4GEN Institute Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 NuGEN Technologies
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 NuGEN Technologies Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Edico Genome
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Edico Genome Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 UD-GenoMed Limited
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 UD-GenoMed Limited Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 SciGenom
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 Agrigenomics Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 SciGenom Agrigenomics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Agrigenomics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Agrigenomics Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Agrigenomics Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Agrigenomics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Agrigenomics Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Agrigenomics Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Agrigenomics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Agrigenomics Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Agrigenomics Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Agrigenomics by Country
5.1 North America Agrigenomics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Agrigenomics Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Agrigenomics Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Agrigenomics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
