Agrochemicals Market 2019 Rising Status of Regions Like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, Forecast to 2023

Global "Agrochemicals Market" report 2019 provides detailed analysis of market and future prospects of industry.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation by Geography are:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

By Market Players:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemicals Company

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Yara International ASA

Monsanto Company

Israel Chemicals Limited

Sociedad Química Y Minera S.A.

The Mosaic Company

Syngenta AG

Bayer Cropscience AG

By Type:

Fertilizers

Pesticides

By Fertilizer Type

Nitrogenous Fertilizers

Phosphatic Fertilizers

Potassic Fertilizers

By Pesticide Type

Organophosphates

Pyrethroids

Biopesticides

Neonicotinoides

Other Pesticides

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types

Some Points from TOC:

1 Industry Overview of Agrochemicals Market

2 Production Market Analysis of Agrochemicals Market

3 Sales Market Analysis of Agrochemicals Market

4 Consumption Market Analysis of Agrochemicals Market

5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

7 Major Type Analysis

8 Major Application Analysis

9 Industry Chain Analysis

10 Global and Regional Market Forecast of Agrochemicals Market

11 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

