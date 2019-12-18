AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global "AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market for 2019-2024.

About AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier):

Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Manufactures:

Arkema

Dow

Kaneka

LG Chem

Sundow

Shandong Hongfu Group

Shandong Donglin New Materials

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical

Shandong Rike Chemical

AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Types:

Ordinary AIM

Low Temperature Resistance AIM AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Applications:

Window Profile

Door Frames

Fence

Outdoor Furniture

Pipeline

AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017.

Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.

The worldwide market for AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.