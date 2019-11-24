AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Analysis by Current Industry Status Growth Opportunities Top Key Players Target Audience and Forecast to 2024 Worldwide

InternationalAIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Report – Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.

Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market competition by top manufacturers

Arkema

Dow

Kaneka

LG Chem

Sundow

Shandong Hongfu Group

Shandong Donglin New Materials

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical

Shandong Rike Chemical



The Scope of the Report:

AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017.

Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.

The worldwide market for AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ordinary AIM

Low Temperature Resistance AIM By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Window Profile

Door Frames

Fence

Outdoor Furniture