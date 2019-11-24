AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Analysis by Current Industry Status Growth Opportunities Top Key Players Target Audience and Forecast to 2024 Worldwide

InternationalAIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Report – Acrylic-Based Impact Modifiers are used as a plastic additive for rigid plastics particularly for PVC formulation for weather, and heat stability as well as for impact resistance and UV durability. They are free flowing powders designed for effective cost and fast production performance in window profile, door frames siding, fence, outdoor furniture, pipe and injection molding compounds.
Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) market competition by top manufacturers
- Arkema
- Dow
- Kaneka
- LG Chem
- Sundow
- Shandong Hongfu Group
- Shandong Donglin New Materials
- Shandong Ruifeng Chemical
- Shandong Rike Chemical
The Scope of the Report:
AIM (acrylic impact modifier) is a concentrated industry with leading companies takes the major share in global market. The top 4player took 82.3% market share in 2017.
Germany, France and UK are the major consumption country of AIM (acrylic impact modifier) in Europe. meanwhile. Germany and France is major supply region for the product. The three regions contributed about 67% share in Europe region in 2017. while China Japan and Korea are the major consumption countries in Asia.
The worldwide market for AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) by Country
5.1 North America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) by Country
8.1 South America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global AIM (Acrylic Impact Modifier) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
