Air Ambulance Market 2019 Global Competition, Size, Business Outlook Market Dynamics Forecast to 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Air Ambulance Market” by analysing various key segments of this Air Ambulance market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Air Ambulance market competitors.

Regions covered in the Air Ambulance Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Air Ambulance is a comprehensive term covering the use of air transportation, airplane or helicopter, to move patients to and from healthcare facilities and accident scenes. Personnel provide comprehensive prehospital and emergency and critical care to all types of patients during aeromedical evacuation or rescue operations aboard helicopter and propeller aircraft or jet aircraft.Air ambulance services are advanced and sophisticated medical services extended through the use of use of air transportation, airplane, or helicopters. They are the most efficient mode of shifting critical patients to hospitals as they consume much less travel time. Air ambulances have onboard medical treatment facilities and trained medical crew to treat patients in an emergency until they reach the hospital. These services are effective in serving people in war-torn areas and those affected by natural disasters. They also assist in the event of an outbreak of epidemics.A trend helping to boost market growth is the increased breadth of insurance coverage. Improving reimbursement methods, either by the government or health insurance companies in developing countries like China and India for emergency ambulance services, will propel the overall market potential for the air ambulance market.A key growth driver is the rise in the number of service providers. Air ambulance transport has been gaining considerable recognition in the western regions and has started to witness an influx in developing markets as well. India has been a key country and has seen significant growth for air ambulance services. The increase in service providers such as Falck, EMSOS, Saras Ambulance, Air Ambulance World, and Wheels India has witnessed a high market potential in India.Global Air Ambulance market size will reach 10400 million US$ by 2025, from 7030 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Ambulance.

Air Methods

Air Medical Group Holdings

PHI

Metro Aviation

Rega

DRF

ADAC Service GmbH

Royal Flying Doctor Service

REVA Air Ambulance

AMR

FAI

Capital Air Ambulance

Native American Air Ambulance

Lifeguard Ambulance

MED FLIGHT

Scandinavian AirAmbulance

Airmed International

YorkshireÂ AirÂ Ambulance

JAIC

Air Ambulance Market by Applications:

Aid Applications

Transport Applications

Doctorâs Attendance Application

Air Ambulance Market by Types:

Rotary Wing