Air Beds Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Air Beds

GlobalAir Beds Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Air Beds Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Air Beds Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Air Beds globally.

About Air Beds:

An air mattress, also known as an airbed, is an inflatable mattress, the majority of which are usually made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), although recently developed textile-reinforced urethane plastic or rubber versions exist. The deflated mattress can be rolled up or folded and carried or stored relatively easily, making them a popular choice for camping trips and for temporary bedding at home for guests. They are inflated either orally by blowing into a valve, or with a manual foot-powered or more commonly inflated via an electric pump. Some are even automatically inflating (up to a certain pressureâsome additional inflation is also needed) just by opening the valve.

Air Beds Market Manufactures:

  • INTEX
  • Jilong
  • Best Way
  • Insta-bed
  • Simmons
  • Coleman
  • FOX

    Air Beds Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Air Beds Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Air Beds Market Types:

  • PVC
  • Rubber
  • Other

    Air Beds Market Applications:

  • In-home
  • Out-home

    The Report provides in depth research of the Air Beds Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Air Beds Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Air Beds Market Report:

  • China is the dominate producer of Air Bed , the production was 26741 K Unit in 2015, accounting for about 42.63% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 21.24%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.
  • At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Air Bed industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the China and North America, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Air Bed production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.
  • Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Air Bed was lower year by year from 38.9 USD/Unit in 2011 to 36.1 USD/Unit in 2015. The profit margin is relatively high, about 27.66% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • The worldwide market for Air Beds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2830 million US$ in 2024, from 2370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Air Beds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Air Beds product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Air Beds, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Air Beds in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Air Beds competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Air Beds breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Air Beds market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Beds sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 116

    1 Air Beds Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Air Beds by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Air Beds Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Air Beds Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Air Beds Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Air Beds Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Air Beds Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Air Beds Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Air Beds Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Air Beds Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

