Air Beds Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Air Beds Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Air Beds Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Air Beds Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Air Beds globally.

About Air Beds:

An air mattress, also known as an airbed, is an inflatable mattress, the majority of which are usually made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), although recently developed textile-reinforced urethane plastic or rubber versions exist. The deflated mattress can be rolled up or folded and carried or stored relatively easily, making them a popular choice for camping trips and for temporary bedding at home for guests. They are inflated either orally by blowing into a valve, or with a manual foot-powered or more commonly inflated via an electric pump. Some are even automatically inflating (up to a certain pressureâsome additional inflation is also needed) just by opening the valve.

Air Beds Market Manufactures:

INTEX

Jilong

Best Way

Insta-bed

Simmons

Coleman

FOX

PVC

Rubber

Other Air Beds Market Applications:

In-home

Out-home

China is the dominate producer of Air Bed , the production was 26741 K Unit in 2015, accounting for about 42.63% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 21.24%. And China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Air Bed industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the China and North America, etc. accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Air Bed production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Air Bed was lower year by year from 38.9 USD/Unit in 2011 to 36.1 USD/Unit in 2015. The profit margin is relatively high, about 27.66% in 2015, and was also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The worldwide market for Air Beds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2830 million US$ in 2024, from 2370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.