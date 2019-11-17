Air Blowguns Market 2019: Development Study by Global Business Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size and Share 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Air Blowguns Market” by analysing various key segments of this Air Blowguns market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Air Blowguns market competitors.

Regions covered in the Air Blowguns Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Air Blowguns Market:

An air blow gun consists of a nozzle, or tip, installed on a compressed air gun or line. On an air gun, the nozzle serves as a quick and efficient tool for light cleaning, drying and blowing off of parts or work areas. On an airline, it can be used to blow out parts or waste, or to dry out parts in an automated manufacturing process.North America is the largest consumption region of Air Blowguns in 2017. In 2017, the sales of Air Blowguns is about 3434 K Pcs in North America; its sales proportion of total global sales exceeds 27.8%.The next is Europe. China has a large growth rate of Air Blowguns.The Air Blowguns market was valued at 310 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 340 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Blowguns.

Top Key Manufacturers in Air Blowguns Market:

Festo

Smc

Metabo

Silvent

Exair

Hazet

Parker

Bahco

Guardair

Jwl

Kitz Micro Filter

Cejn

Coilhose

Sata

Prevost

Aventics

Ningbo Pneumission

Air Blowguns Market by Applications:

Industrial Machinery

Electronics

Automotive

Others Air Blowguns Market by Types:

Straight Nozzle

Angled Nozzle