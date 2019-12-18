 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Air Brakes Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Air Brakes

Global “Air Brakes Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Air Brakes industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Air Brakes market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Air Brakes by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Air Brakes Market Analysis:

  • An air brake or, more formally, a compressed air brake system, is a type of friction brake for vehicles in which compressed air pressing on a piston is used to apply the pressure to the brake pad needed to stop the vehicle.
  • Air brakes are used in large heavy vehicles, particularly those having multiple trailers which must be linked into the brake system, such as trucks, buses, trailers, and semi-trailers, in addition to their use in railroad trains.
  • In 2019, the market size of Air Brakes is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Brakes.

    Some Major Players of Air Brakes Market Are:

  • Wabtec
  • Meggitt
  • NYAB
  • Hitachi
  • Knorr Bremse
  • Weatinghouse
  • Meritor
  • Nabtesco

    • Air Brakes Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Air Brakes for Railroad Trains, Trucks, and Buses
  • Air Brakes for Aircraft and Race Cars
  • Others

    • Air Brakes Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • Agriculture
  • Bus & Coach
  • Construction & Utility
  • Defense
  • Fire & Rescue
  • Heavy Haul
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    The Report Covers the Following Questions:

    • What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?
    • What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?
    • At what stage of development are the key market products?
    • What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?
    • What is the outlook for the industry?
    • What difference does performance characteristics of Air Brakes create from those of established entities?

