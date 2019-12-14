Air Cooler Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Air Cooler Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global “Air Cooler Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Air Cooler market size.

About Air Cooler:

Air cooler, also known as, evaporative cooler, swamp cooler, desert cooler and wet air cooler, uses the hot air in the room and water in order to produce cooler air. It uses the evaporating technique in order to produce the cool air, earning the name evaporative cooler.Evaporative cooling employs waters enthalpy of vaporization, where the temperature of dry air can be dropped by putting it through transition of liquid water to water vapor. The system uses water in to wet absorptive on the sides of the cooler. A fan is used to send the water through the absorptive pads which cools the air by making it more humid and then blows it out to the room. A cooler uses less energy as it only has two major components which need powering; a water pump and a fan. It also needs a constant supply of water in order to keep the pads wet and cool the air.

Top Key Players of Air Cooler Market:

Symphony

Kenstar

Bajaj Electricals

Orient Electric

Europace

Takada

Keye

Ifan

McCoy

Honeywell

Usha International

Refeng

Ram Coolers

Crompton Greaves

Khaitan Electricals

Major Types covered in the Air Cooler Market report are:

Tower Type

Desert Type

Personal Type

Window Type

Room Type Major Applications covered in the Air Cooler Market report are:

House

Office

Other Places Scope of Air Cooler Market:

As one of the most affordable and effective way to beat the summer heat, air cooler plays a more and more important role for the lower middle-class. The larger and larger downstream demand drives air cooler industry developing.

Due to its manufacturing and application characteristics, the average price of air cooler is at a declining state. According to QYR, the average price is about 78.0 USD/Unit in 2015.

Otherwise, global air cooler market size will reach about 1126.24 Million USD in 2015, with 9.09% percent revenue growth rate from 2014.

The worldwide market for Air Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.