Air Cooler Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Air Cooler Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Air Cooler

GlobalAir Cooler Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Air Cooler market size.

About Air Cooler:

Air cooler, also known as, evaporative cooler, swamp cooler, desert cooler and wet air cooler, uses the hot air in the room and water in order to produce cooler air. It uses the evaporating technique in order to produce the cool air, earning the name evaporative cooler.Evaporative cooling employs waters enthalpy of vaporization, where the temperature of dry air can be dropped by putting it through transition of liquid water to water vapor. The system uses water in to wet absorptive on the sides of the cooler. A fan is used to send the water through the absorptive pads which cools the air by making it more humid and then blows it out to the room. A cooler uses less energy as it only has two major components which need powering; a water pump and a fan. It also needs a constant supply of water in order to keep the pads wet and cool the air.

Top Key Players of Air Cooler Market:

  • Symphony
  • Kenstar
  • Bajaj Electricals
  • Orient Electric
  • Europace
  • Takada
  • Keye
  • Ifan
  • McCoy
  • Honeywell
  • Usha International
  • Refeng
  • Ram Coolers
  • Crompton Greaves
  • Khaitan Electricals
  • Maharaja Whiteline

    Major Types covered in the Air Cooler Market report are:

  • Tower Type
  • Desert Type
  • Personal Type
  • Window Type
  • Room Type

    Major Applications covered in the Air Cooler Market report are:

  • House
  • Office
  • Other Places

    Scope of Air Cooler Market:

  • As one of the most affordable and effective way to beat the summer heat, air cooler plays a more and more important role for the lower middle-class. The larger and larger downstream demand drives air cooler industry developing.
  • Due to its manufacturing and application characteristics, the average price of air cooler is at a declining state. According to QYR, the average price is about 78.0 USD/Unit in 2015.
  • Otherwise, global air cooler market size will reach about 1126.24 Million USD in 2015, with 9.09% percent revenue growth rate from 2014.
  • The worldwide market for Air Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Air Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Air Cooler product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Air Cooler, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Air Cooler in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Air Cooler competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Air Cooler breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Air Cooler market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Cooler sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Air Cooler Market Report pages: 139

    1 Air Cooler Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Air Cooler by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Air Cooler Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Air Cooler Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Air Cooler Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Air Cooler Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Air Cooler Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Air Cooler Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Air Cooler Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Air Cooler Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

