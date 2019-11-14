 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Air Cooler Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Air Cooler

Global Air Cooler Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Air Cooler Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Air Cooler industry.

Geographically, Air Cooler Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Air Cooler including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Air Cooler Market Repot:

  • Symphony
  • Kenstar
  • Bajaj Electricals
  • Orient Electric
  • Europace
  • Takada
  • Keye
  • Ifan
  • McCoy
  • Honeywell
  • Usha International
  • Refeng
  • Ram Coolers
  • Crompton Greaves
  • Khaitan Electricals
  • Maharaja Whiteline

    About Air Cooler:

    Air cooler, also known as, evaporative cooler, swamp cooler, desert cooler and wet air cooler, uses the hot air in the room and water in order to produce cooler air. It uses the evaporating technique in order to produce the cool air, earning the name evaporative cooler.Evaporative cooling employs waters enthalpy of vaporization, where the temperature of dry air can be dropped by putting it through transition of liquid water to water vapor. The system uses water in to wet absorptive on the sides of the cooler. A fan is used to send the water through the absorptive pads which cools the air by making it more humid and then blows it out to the room. A cooler uses less energy as it only has two major components which need powering; a water pump and a fan. It also needs a constant supply of water in order to keep the pads wet and cool the air.

    Air Cooler Industry report begins with a basic Air Cooler market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Air Cooler Market Types:

  • Tower Type
  • Desert Type
  • Personal Type
  • Window Type
  • Room Type

    Air Cooler Market Applications:

  • House
  • Office
  • Other Places

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Air Cooler market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Air Cooler?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Air Cooler space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Air Cooler?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Air Cooler market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Air Cooler opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Air Cooler market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Air Cooler market?

    Scope of Report:

  • As one of the most affordable and effective way to beat the summer heat, air cooler plays a more and more important role for the lower middle-class. The larger and larger downstream demand drives air cooler industry developing.
  • Due to its manufacturing and application characteristics, the average price of air cooler is at a declining state. According to QYR, the average price is about 78.0 USD/Unit in 2015.
  • Otherwise, global air cooler market size will reach about 1126.24 Million USD in 2015, with 9.09% percent revenue growth rate from 2014.
  • The worldwide market for Air Cooler is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Air Cooler in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Air Cooler Market major leading market players in Air Cooler industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Air Cooler Industry report also includes Air Cooler Upstream raw materials and Air Cooler downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Air Cooler Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Air Cooler by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Air Cooler Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Air Cooler Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Air Cooler Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Air Cooler Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Air Cooler Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Air Cooler Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Air Cooler Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Air Cooler Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

