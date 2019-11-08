Air Filters Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Air Filters Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Air Filters in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Air Filters Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DAIKIN

Camfil Farr

CLARCOR Inc.

Flanders Corporation

Freudenberg

3M Purification Inc.

Donaldson

K&N Engineering

Mann+ Humel

A C Delco

Affinia Group Inc.

Cummins

Sogefi Group

Denso

A.I.R. Systems

Goldensea

AIR-FILTER

Dushi Lvye

The report provides a basic overview of the Air Filters industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Air Filters Market Types:

Pre Filters

Sub-HEPA Filters

Secondary Filters

HEPA & ULPA Filters Air Filters Market Applications:

Commercial and Residential HVAC Systems

Residential Air Cleaners

General Industrial

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Nuclear Power and Materials Processing

Chemical

DAIKIN, Camfil Farr, CLARCOR and Flanders captured the top four revenue share spots in the Air Filters market in 2015. DAIKIN dominated with 10.44 percent revenue share, followed by Camfil Farr with 6.41 percent revenue share and CLARCOR with 5.65 percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Air Filters brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Air Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 9130 million US$ in 2024, from 7920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.