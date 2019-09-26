Air & Gas Compressor Market Size 2019: Expectable to Exceed Market Income, Subdivisions and Market Competition Trend Forecast 2024

The global Air & Gas Compressor market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Air and Gas Compressor is a device that converts power (usually from an electric motor, a diesel engine or a gasoline engine) into kinetic energy by compressing and pressurizing air. The energy in the compressed air can be stored while the air remains pressurized. The energy can be used for a variety of applications, usually by utilizing the kinetic energy of the air as it is depressurized..

Air & Gas Compressor Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Atlas Copco.

GE

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

Accudyne Industries

BOGE

Doosan

Dresser-Rand

Ebara

ELGI Equipment Ltd.

Fusheng

Gardner Denver

Hanbell

Hitachi

Hongwuhuan

Kaeser Compressors

Kaishan

Kirloskar

Kobe Steel

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Shanghai Feihe Industrial Group

Shanghai Screw Compressor

Sulzer

Thomas Industries Inc.

VMAC

Wuxi Compressor

Yujin Machinery and many more. Air & Gas Compressor Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Air & Gas Compressor Market can be Split into:

Positive Displacement

Centrifugal Compressors. By Applications, the Air & Gas Compressor Market can be Split into:

Petrochemical and Chemical

Machinery Manufacturing

Mining and Metallurgy