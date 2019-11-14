 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market 2019 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Global “Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market:

  • SAAB
  • Siemens
  • DCNS
  • China Shipbuilding
  • UTC Aerospace Systems
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Kongsberg Gruppen

    Know About Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market: 

    Submarine is a major weapon in the hands of the navy. Traditional diesel-electric submarines have an underwater endurance of only a few days and they need to surface frequently to charge their batteries. As battery technology improved the endurance of these submarines but it was not enough. While underwater, the batteries on board power the propeller and other electrical systems on the submarine. These batteries run out of charge within 4-5 days and needs to recharge them. This is done by snorkelling, which exposes them to detection by enemy radars and makes them an easy target. Hence we need a system which can allow diesel-electric submarines to recharge their batteries without running their engines. This will allow them to continue sailing underwater and remaining undetected. The system which permits all this is Air Independent Propulsion (AIP). SThe global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market by Applications:

  • Military
  • Others

    Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market by Types:

  • Stirling, Mesma
  • Fuel Cells
  • Others

    Regions covered in the Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine market and its impact in the global market.
    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Product
    4.3 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Product
    6.3 North America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Product
    7.3 Europe Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Forecast
    12.5 Europe Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Air Independent Propulsion Systems for Submarine Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

