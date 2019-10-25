Air Purifier Market 2019 By Topmost Companies, Growth, Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this..

Air Purifier Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

and many more. Air Purifier Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Air Purifier Market can be Split into:

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

By Applications, the Air Purifier Market can be Split into:

Residential

Commercial