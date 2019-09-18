Air Purifier Market by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2025

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

North America holds the significant market share, owing to greater disposable income, massive industrialization, environmental protection laws and increased awareness to curb pollution. However, the Asia-Pacific region dominated by China, India, and South Korea which have the negligible presence of air purifiers are projected to experience fastest growth prospects over the forecast period. Growing awareness due to stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and the health risks associated with infection along with increased urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive demand.

The Air Purifier market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Purifier.

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

Lexy For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14199257 Regions Covered in the Air Purifier Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Other Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator