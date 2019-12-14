Air Separation Equipment Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Air Separation Equipment Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Air Separation Equipment market size.

About Air Separation Equipment:

Air Separation Equipment is the equipment used in the separation of the air, which is used to produce the oxygen, nitrogen, etc.Air Separation Equipment produces one or both of the two most common atmospheric industrial gases (nitrogen and oxygen) as gases and sometimes also as liquid products. Some air separation plants also produce compressed dry air, argon, ultra high purity (UHP) oxygen, or, occasionally, the “rare gases” (neon, krypton and xenon).

Top Key Players of Air Separation Equipment Market:

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Hangyang Group

Sichuan Air Separation

HNEC

Messer

JSC Cryogenmash

AMCS

Gas Engineering LLC

Major Types covered in the Air Separation Equipment Market report are:

Below 20 K CMPH

20-60 K CMPH

Major Applications covered in the Air Separation Equipment Market report are:

Chemical Industry

Industry Gas

Metallurgy Industry

Other Scope of Air Separation Equipment Market:

The leading players are Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair , Air Products , Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Hangyang Group, accounting for58.99 percent revenue market share in 2018.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Air Separation Equipment has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countriesâ companies.

The worldwide market for Air Separation Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 5071.4 million US$ in 2024, from 4084.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.