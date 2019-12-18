Air Separation Equipment Market 2020 Global Market Demand, Trends, Market Size and Share Estimation by 2025 with Top Manufacturers

Air Separation Equipment is the equipment used in the separation of the air, which is used to produce the oxygen, nitrogen, etc.Air Separation Equipment produces one or both of the two most common atmospheric industrial gases (nitrogen and oxygen) as gases and sometimes also as liquid products. Some air separation plants also produce compressed dry air, argon, ultra high purity (UHP) oxygen, or, occasionally, the “rare gases” (neon, krypton and xenon).The leading players are Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair , Air Products , Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Hangyang Group, accounting for58.99 percent revenue market share in 2018.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Air Separation Equipment has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countriesâ companies.

The Air Separation Equipment market was valued at 3970 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5446.2 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Separation Equipment.

Linde

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Hangyang Group

Sichuan Air Separation

HNEC

Messer

JSC Cryogenmash

AMCS

Gas Engineering LLC

Regions Covered in the Air Separation Equipment Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Chemical Industry

Industry Gas

Metallurgy Industry

Other Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Below 20 K CMPH

20-60 K CMPH