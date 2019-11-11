Air Source Heat Pumps Industry – Emerging Market by Size, Countries, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global Air Source Heat Pumps Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Air Source Heat Pumps Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Air Source Heat Pumps industry.

Geographically, Air Source Heat Pumps Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Air Source Heat Pumps including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Air Source Heat Pumps Market Repot:

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric

Fujitsu General

Panasonic

Carrier

Bryant

LG Electronics

lennox

Aermec

Sanden International

NIBE

Bosch Thermotechnik

Danfoss

A. O. Smith

Ingersoll-Rand

Viessmann

About Air Source Heat Pumps: Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) is a device which uses a vapor compression cycle to transfer heat between outdoor air and indoor air or water. There are two type of air source heat pumps including air-to-air heat pumps and air-to-water heat pumps. As the name implies, these systems heat or cool indoor air or move energy into water. An air-source heat pump can provide efficient heating and cooling for your home, especially if you live in a warm climate. When properly installed, an air-source heat pump can deliver one-and-a-half to three times more heat energy to a home than the electrical energy it consumes. This is possible because a heat pump moves heat rather than converting it from a fuel, like in combustion heating systems. Air Source Heat Pumps Industry report begins with a basic Air Source Heat Pumps market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Air Source Heat Pumps Market Types:

Air-to-Air

Air-to-Water Air Source Heat Pumps Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Of the major players of Air Source Heat Pumps, Daikin Industries maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Daikin Industries accounted for 13.58 % of the United States Air Source Heat Pumps sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 10.95%, 7.97%, 7.90%, including Mitsubishi Electric, Panasonic and Fujitsu General.

In this study, the sales region of Air Source Heat Pumps divided into four geographic regions: In the South of the United States, total Air Source Heat Pumps accounted for 53.75%. In the West of the United States, total Air Source Heat Pumps accounted for 25.28%. The market in the Midwest of the United States accounted for 12.72 %, In the Northeast, total Air Source Heat Pumps accounted for 8.25%. Among all regions, the South of the United States is estimated to represent the highest share.

On the basis of product type, the Air-to-Air segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 53.93 % sales volume share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Air Source Heat Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.