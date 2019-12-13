 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Air Traffic Control (ATC)

GlobalAir Traffic Control (ATC) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market size.

About Air Traffic Control (ATC):

Air Traffic Control. A service operated by the appropriate authority to promote the safe, orderly and expeditious flow of air traffic. Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

Top Key Players of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market:

  • Lockheed Martin
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Thales
  • Raytheon
  • Harris
  • Indra
  • BAE Systems
  • Honeywell International
  • Sierra Nevada Corp
  • Telephonics Corporation
  • Frequentis AG

    Major Types covered in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market report are:

  • Communication System
  • Surveillance System
  • Navigation System

    Major Applications covered in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market report are:

  • Defence
  • Commercial

    Scope of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market:

  • The key players are Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Indra, BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp, Telephonics Corporation, Frequentis AG and so on.
  • In the U.S., there is an uncertain political environment with a new Administration and a new Congress. The U.S. continues to face substantial fiscal and economic hallenges, which affect funding for its discretionary and nondiscretionary budgets. Part I of the Budget Control Act of 2011 (Budget Control Act) provided for a reduction in planned defense budgets by at least $487 billion over a ten year period. Part II mandated substantial additional reductions, through a process known as âsequestration,â which took effect in March 2013.
  • On the technology, the Next Generation Air Transportation System, or NextGen, is the FAA-led modernization of Americas air transportation system to make flying even safer, more efficient, and more predictable. NextGen isnât just a single program; its made up of a series of initiatives designed to make the airspace system more efficient.
  • The worldwide market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Air Traffic Control (ATC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Air Traffic Control (ATC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Air Traffic Control (ATC) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Air Traffic Control (ATC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air Traffic Control (ATC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Report pages: 116

    1 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Air Traffic Control (ATC) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Air Traffic Control (ATC) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

