Airbag Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

InternationalAirbag Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.
Short Details of Airbag Market Report – Airbag is a soft pillow to land against in a crash. Airbags can inflate in less than a tenth of a second to protect people from the forces of a head-on collision. Since introduced in the early 1980s, airbags have saved thousands of lives. Now, airbag has been a necessary part of automotive.
Global Airbag market competition by top manufacturers
- Autoliv
- Takata
- ZF TRW
- Toyoda Gosei
- KSS
- Hyundai Mobis
- Nihon Plast
- Ashimori
- East Joy Long
The Scope of the Report:
With enormous automobile population, the growth rate of airbag production will be slightly larger than the growth rate of automotive industry itself. And the airbag products have a large potential market in China, for the side airbag and knee airbag, etc.
Due to the improvement of technology, there will be more manufacturers enter this industry in the future. The market competition will be fierce that the influence of technology and materials will be larger.
The worldwide market for Airbag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 12400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Airbag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Airbag Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Airbag Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Airbag Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Airbag Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Airbag Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Airbag Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Airbag Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Airbag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Airbag Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Airbag Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Airbag by Country
5.1 North America Airbag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Airbag Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Airbag Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Airbag by Country
8.1 South America Airbag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Airbag Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Airbag Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Airbag by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Airbag Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Airbag Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Airbag Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Airbag Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Airbag Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Airbag Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Airbag Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Airbag Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Airbag Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Airbag Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Airbag Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Airbag Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Airbag Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Airbag Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Airbag Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Airbag Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Airbag Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Airbag Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Airbag Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Airbag Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
