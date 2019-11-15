Airbag Market 2019 Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Development Status, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2024

The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Airbag Market Report – Airbag is a soft pillow to land against in a crash. Airbags can inflate in less than a tenth of a second to protect people from the forces of a head-on collision. Since introduced in the early 1980s, airbags have saved thousands of lives. Now, airbag has been a necessary part of automotive.

Global Airbag market competition by top manufacturers

Autoliv

Takata

ZF TRW

Toyoda Gosei

KSS

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast

Ashimori

East Joy Long



The Scope of the Report:

With enormous automobile population, the growth rate of airbag production will be slightly larger than the growth rate of automotive industry itself. And the airbag products have a large potential market in China, for the side airbag and knee airbag, etc.

Due to the improvement of technology, there will be more manufacturers enter this industry in the future. The market competition will be fierce that the influence of technology and materials will be larger.

The worldwide market for Airbag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 12400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Airbag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Other Airbag By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle