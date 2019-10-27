Airbag Market Analysis by Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type and Countries

About Airbag

Airbag is a soft pillow to land against in a crash. Airbags can inflate in less than a tenth of a second to protect people from the forces of a head-on collision. Since introduced in the early 1980s, airbags have saved thousands of lives. Now, airbag has been a necessary part of automotive.

Airbag Market Key Players:

Autoliv

Takata

ZF TRW

Toyoda Gosei

KSS

Hyundai Mobis

Nihon Plast

Ashimori

East Joy Long

Global Airbag market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Airbag has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Airbag in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Airbag Market Types:

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Other Airbag Airbag Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

With enormous automobile population, the growth rate of airbag production will be slightly larger than the growth rate of automotive industry itself. And the airbag products have a large potential market in China, for the side airbag and knee airbag, etc.

Due to the improvement of technology, there will be more manufacturers enter this industry in the future. The market competition will be fierce that the influence of technology and materials will be larger.

The worldwide market for Airbag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 12400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.